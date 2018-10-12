Carrick calls for calm after Manchester United’s ‘huge moment’ against Newcastle

Manchester United assistant coach Michael Carrick insists that the team cannot afford to get ‘carried away’, despite their comeback win against Newcastle.

The Red Devils picked up a much-needed three points against the Magpies last Saturday thanks to second-half goals from Juan Mata, Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez.

Old Trafford was stunned when the visitors took an early two-goal lead in the match but United changed their tactics in the second 45, adopting a more forward-thinking formation and moving the ball quicker in the final third of the pitch.

The final result brought back memories of some of the club’s famous thrillers under Sir Alex Ferguson and the general consensus amongst supporters after the game was that it could be a turning point in the season for the team.

However, according to the Manchester Evening News, former United midfielder turned coach Carrick is calling for calm after their latest victory, as he told reporters on Friday: “I’m not gonna get carried away with things, time will tell that.

“There’s no point in me sitting here saying, ‘This could be this, it could be that’.

“It was a big moment for us, a big moment for the club. A big moment for the players.

“We’ve got big games coming up now and are obviously looking to get good results from them and kick on and improve things.”

After the international break United face a crunch away clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, which they cannot afford to lose at this stage of the season.

Jose Mourinho’s men are seven points behind the Blues, Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League table and are in danger of falling out of the title picture altogether if they cannot piece together a sequence of consecutive wins.

The win against Newcastle eased the pressure on the Portuguese boss and his players for the time being, but the hard work will really start next week, ahead of a game which could decide whether or not the Red Devils can realistically challenge for silverware this season.