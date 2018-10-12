Menu

Confirmed England vs Croatia line-ups: ‘Too negative’ – Fans blast Gareth Southgate’s decision to start this England star

England’s confirmed line-up for tonight’s UEFA Nations League encounter against Croatia brought negative reaction from fans who questioned Gareth Southgate’s decision to include certain players. With one star being singled out in particular.

England are looking to get their Nations League campaign back on track after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Spain last month.

Upcoming opponents Croatia also lost their opening Nations League tie to Spain – World Cup finalists Croatia were left helpless in a shock 6-0 defeat.

Gareth Southgate called up a host of new faces to his Three Lions squad last week; calling up youngsters Mason Mount, Jadon Sancho and James Maddison.

Southgate also handed Brighton stalwart Lewis Dunk his first international call up after James Tarkowski was ruled out with injury.

Check out the confirmed England and Croatia line-ups below: 

Leicester left-back Ben Chilwell has been handed his first start for the Three Lions and Ross Barkley is making his first start for his country since March of 2016.

Barkley was brought back into the national team setup after returning to regular first team action in the Premier League under new Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri.

Fans have questioned the decision to start Tottenham’s Eric Dier with fans concerned with the 24-year-old’s lack of creativity from central midfield.

Check out their reaction below: 

Gareth Southgate will be hoping his side can exact revenge on Croatia – who knocked England out at the semi-final stages of the World Cup this summer.

