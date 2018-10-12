England will be out for revenge on Friday night when they face Croatia in the UEFA Nations League (KO 19:45).

Their last meeting of course was the World Cup semi-final, in which Zlatko Dali?’s side came from behind to end any hopes of football coming home – it was fun while it lasted.

Both sides head into tonight’s clash, which will take place behind closed doors at the Stadion HNK Rijeka, in search of their first UEFA Nations League points.

England put up a decent fight against Spain but eventually lost 2-1 while Croatia were thumped six nil, fair to say both teams suffered a reality check after surpassing all expectations in the summer!

Southgate has continued to select young, promising players. James Maddison, Mason Mount, Jadon Sancho and Lewis Dunk have all been handed their first senior call-ups while Ben Chilwell also makes the squad. Add Sterling, Rashford and Ali to the mix and it’s fair to say the future of English football is relatively bright.

Jadon Sancho in particular has impressed so far this season. The former Man City youngster, now plying his trade in the Bundesliga for Dortmund, has enjoyed a whirlwind start to the season and he’s 9/2 to score anytime.

Dejan Lovren and Ante Rebic have returned to the squad after missing the defeat to Spain, however Sime Vrsaljko, Marcelo Brozovic, Borna Barisic, Lovre Kalinic and Duje Cop are all missing through injury.

Harry Kane is expected to lead the England line and he’s 9/2 to open the scoring.

Croatia are in a little bit of a slump following their World Cup Final defeat, having drawn to Portugal and been thumped by Spain 6-0, so this may be a chance for the Three Lions to pick up an away win. After all, this game will be played behind closed doors, with no home support to factor.

Paddy Power have priced up a decent looking 40/1 same game multi which holds plenty off appeal.

England To Win

Both Teams to score

3+ Corners for Each Team

2+ Cards for Each Team

Despite being winless in three games Croatia are 8/5 favourites while England are 2/1 to bag all three points on the road.

The away win looks a decent bet at 2/1 – the ‘closed doors’ factor may be an excellent opportunity for punters to take advantage, in addition to Croatia team changes.

