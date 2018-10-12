After scoring directly from a corner for Egypt on Friday, Mohamed Salah’s night took a turn for the worse as he has given Liverpool an injury scare.

The 26-year-old hasn’t been able to hit top form so far this season for the Reds, managing just three goals and two assists in 11 games in all competitions.

However, he rediscovered his goalscoring touch for his country against Swaziland, as he scored directly from a corner in their 4-1 win.

While that was undoubtedly the highlight of his evening, things didn’t end as hoped for all concerned as seen in the video below with Salah having to go to ground after picking up an injury in the 88th minute.

Although he received treatment on the sidelines before re-entering the game, he was replaced a minute into stoppage time as there will now undoubtedly be an anxious wait to determine whether or not the setback is serious.

The two sides face each other again on Tuesday afternoon, and now it remains to be seen whether or not Salah is risked with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp undoubtedly now desperate to see his influential ace return to Melwood without a setback that could keep him sidelined ahead of crucial fixtures both domestically and in the Champions League.