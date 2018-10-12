Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League 6-1 win against Red Star Belgrade is under investigation by French authorities for possible match-fixing.

This shocking revelation was earlier reported by French Newspaper L’Equipe. French Police are investigating claims after being tipped of by UEFA in the days leading up to the fixture.

UEFA were tipped off that a senior official at Serbian club Red Star Belgrade, was ready to place a bet on the outfit to lose heavily to the French Champions.

A Red Star official allegedly placed a bet of around £4.3m for the Serbian club to lose by five goals.

Both clubs have strongly denied any wrongdoing.

If Red Star Belgrade are found guilty of match-fixing any punishment could have a serious impact on this season’s Champions League campaign.

Paris Saint-Germain are in Group C of the Champions League alongside Red Star, Napoli and Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are scheduled to face the Serbian side on October 24th and these claims will most certainly take the spotlight in the coming weeks.

The 6-1 win was Paris Saint-Germain’s first of the campaign after the French side lost to Liverpool in their opening game.

Brazilian superstar Neymar scored a hat-trick with Edinson Cavani, Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe also on the scoresheet.

The integrity of Red Star Belgrade is now under intense scrutiny and these claims could follow the Serbian minnows for a long time to come.