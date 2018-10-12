Ramos urges Real Madrid to secure the transfer of £40m Serie A starlet

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos wants the club to bring in AC Milan striker Suso when the transfer window re-opens after Christmas.

The European champions have endured a difficult start to the new season and are currently on a run of four games without a win in all competitions.

During that time they have also failed to find the back of the net, with the club’s man attackers failing to shoulder the burden of goal-getting in the absence of five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Juventus over the summer.

SEE ALSO: Real Madrid sealing Eden Hazard deal could hand Manchester City major transfer boost

Real Madrid could launch €40M transfer raid to leapfrog Barcelona in race for talented defensive star

Zinedine Zidane could play big part in helping Man United beat Chelsea to transfer of key Real Madrid star

Los Blancos are only two points behind La Liga leaders Sevilla and one point behind arch-rivals Atletico Madrid and Barcelona but they are in danger of falling out of the title picture altogether if their performances do not improve quickly.

According to Don Balon, Ramos is fully aware of the team’s deficiencies in attack and want the club to swoop for Milan hit-man Suso in January.

At 24 years of age, the Spanish striker has the best years of his career ahead of him and has all the attributes to become a world-class footballer, but he does have a relatively modest scoring record at the San Siro.

Suso has 98 appearances under his belt for the Rossoneri and has scored just 17 goals, however, the team has languished in mid-table for a number of years now under several different managers.

The Spaniard could thrive in Madrid’s starting line-up with the world-class creative players around him and if the club can secure his transfer in the near future he would at the very least increase manager Julen Lopetegui’s options up front.

Suso is currently valued at £40 million – as per Don Balon – which is a small drop in the pond for a club as huge as Madrid and thusly this particular story is highly likely to develop in the coming months.