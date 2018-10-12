Real Madrid could launch €40M transfer raid to leapfrog Barcelona in race for talented defensive star

Real Madrid may be about to launch a €40M transfer raid for Ajax and Hollant starlet Matthijs De Ligt, a player who is also on the radar for fierce rivals Barcelona.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that the Blaugrana are trying hard to bring the centre-back to the Nou Camp, and that there are rumours that Real could make a €40M swoop for the 19-year-old in order to ‘overtake’ Barca in the race to sign the player.

The report also notes that Los Blancos are keeping an eye out for a player to replace Sergio Ramos in their side once the Spaniard’s time at the club comes to end, something De Ligt could easily be given the potential and ability he has in his locker.

The Ajax star, who is still only a teenager, looks to be one of the most promising young stars in Europe, and his signing would provide a huge boost for either Barca or Real in the future should they sign him.

The youngster has already managed to cement himself into Ajax’s first team, as well as seven appearances for the Dutch national side.

The player’s ability on the ball and composure when in possession would see him fit into either Barca or Real’s side’s well.

It’ll definitely be interested to see if Real end up making a €40M offer for De Ligt, one that could be a decisive factor in them beating Barca to the player’s signature.