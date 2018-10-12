Real Madrid sealing Eden Hazard deal could hand Manchester City major transfer boost

Real Madrid managing to secure a deal for Chelsea and Belgium superstar Eden Hazard may very well hand Manchester City a boost in their pursuit of Spaniard Marco Asensio.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that the winger would ‘considering his departure’ should Hazard end up sealing a transfer to the Spanish capital, and that the Blues star’s arrival may see him lose his spot in Real’s first team.

The report also notes that Man City are keen on signing the Spanish international, and that Chelsea and Bayern Munich are also interested in the player.

Hazard moving to Real could hand City a big double boost, as not only would one of their title rivals be losing their star man, they’d also have an increased chance of landing a player of the quality of Asensio.

Hazard could be the man that Real are looking for to fill the Cristiano Ronaldo-shaped void in their side following the winger’s move to Juventus this summer just gone.

However, signing the Belgian international may not be all good news for Los Blancos, as his arrival could spell the end for Marco Asensio’s time at the club.

City signing Asensio would already increase the already-high amount of quality that their squad possesses, and his transfer would surely make Pep Guardiola’s side an almost unstoppable force, as they look to retain their Premier League title this season.