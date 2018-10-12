REVEALED: Jose Mourinho wants SENSATIONAL Man Utd return of key figure

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly eager for Zlatan Ibrahimovic to return to Old Trafford in January on a loan spell from LA Galaxy.

The 37-year-old enjoyed a two-year stint at United between 2016 and 2018, scoring 29 goals in 53 games while winning a League Cup and the Europa League.

Despite his switch to MLS, he has continued to impress with 21 goals in 25 games, and coupled with the upcoming off season Stateside, it could pave the way for a temporary return to Europe.

As noted by Calciomercato, via ESPN, it’s been claimed that Mourinho wants the Swedish talisman to return to Manchester as he believes his side currently lack leadership and quality up front with Ibrahimovic likely to push the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to produce and offer a different dynamic up top.

It’s suggested a six-month loan spell is what would be likely to be agreed upon, but time will tell if it materialises with AC Milan also said to be keen on the move.

From his quality on the pitch to his leadership off it, it could be a very sensible short-term solution for the Red Devils in the second half of the campaign to ensure that they remain in contention for major honours.

Given his popularity at Old Trafford during his time at the club, United fans will surely be delighted if he returned to add some much-needed flair and excitement in the final third.