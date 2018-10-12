These Liverpool fans loved what Dejan Lovren did in Croatia clash with England

There wasn’t a great deal of action in the first half of Croatia’s clash with England on Friday night, but Dejan Lovren provided a memorable moment for some Liverpool fans it seems.

Raheem Sterling left the Merseyside giants in controversial circumstances in 2015 to join Premier League rivals Manchester City.

SEE MORE: Liverpool injury news: Jurgen Klopp given scare as influential ace picks up issue on international duty

The 23-year-old still hasn’t been forgiven as evidenced every time he returns to Anfield, as without fail he continues to be singled out with jeers whenever he touches the ball.

Given he’s won a Premier League title and a League Cup since joining City, he may not care too much about that, but clearly Liverpool fans still do.

As seen in the tweets below after Lovren went straight through him while trying to make a tackle in the clash between Croatia and England, these Reds fans were delighted that their centre-half managed to get stuck into their former winger.

It remains to be seen who has the last laugh, but clearly there is no love lost when it comes to Sterling and many Liverpool supporters who remain far from impressed with him…

Not the best tackle you’ll ever see Dejan Lovren make… Thankfully, Raheem Sterling seems to be OK.#NationsLeague Live ? https://t.co/EorZa64Yhl pic.twitter.com/sMoPsh6AIk — Standard Sport (@standardsport) October 12, 2018

Lovren swiping out sterling is the best thing I’ve seen all dag — Dan Hary (@danharylfc) October 12, 2018

Lovren trying to wipe out sterling ??? — Double Tap ! (@mf69red) October 12, 2018

Lovren nailing Sterling there, good lad ? #LFC — Ben Rogers (@eviemae239) October 12, 2018

Hahah lovren getting sterling there ??? — Melissa (@Mel95LFC) October 12, 2018

Lovren absolutely nailing Sterling ? — Ricky Mann (@RickyMann4) October 12, 2018

Haha Lovren takes Sterling’s legs out — Tuaha Sohail (@TuahaSohail) October 12, 2018

Lovren just kicked the shit outta Raheem Sterling ? — Shwet. (@BossThaKlopp) October 12, 2018

Mo may have scored from a corner but Lovren just kicked Sterling up into the air. Not sure which i prefer — Mark Mason (@MMason00) October 12, 2018

Lovren clearing out sterling my boy haha — Levi Wilkes (@wilkes_levi) October 12, 2018