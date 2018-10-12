Video: Liverpool talisman scores unbelievable goal directly from a corner on international duty

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah produced a moment of magic for Egypt on Friday against Swaziland in an African Cup Of Nations qualifier.

The Reds talisman has endured a frustrating start to the season at club level, having scored just three goals in the team’s opening eight Premier League matches.

There has been some suggestion that the 26-year-old will fail to match his 44-goal exploits last year for Jurgen Klopp’s men, however, he has put his name back in the spotlight with an unbelievable goal for his country.

Salah scored the fourth goal for Egypt just before half-time, swinging in a corner from the right-hand-side which flew into the net, much to the delight of the home fans.

The sensational strike has been getting a lot of attention on Twitter, with many Liverpool fans hoping the goal can be a catalyst for him to turn his fortunes around in front of goal for the remainder of the year.

Check out the goal below, along with a few tweets from supporters:

Mohamed Salah has just scored directly from a corner kick, unbelievable scenes! The King of Egypt is back amongst the goals ??? pic.twitter.com/yxO31eL1w0 — RF9 ?? (@SambaRole) October 12, 2018

Mohamed Salah’s goal, straight from a cornerkick! ???? pic.twitter.com/qRaYo648Du — Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) October 12, 2018

Mo salah scores goal of the season And that beautiful smile My Egyptian Love ? @MoSalah#egypt pic.twitter.com/L5V8rTZbfV — SCARFACE (@LFC_LION) October 12, 2018

Mo Salah has the ability to change my mood 180degree!

The goal is just perfect! ?? — Yasmin Gaafar (@YasminGaafar) October 12, 2018

MO JUST DID THAT. Mohamed Salah just scored a DIRECT CORNER for Egypt against Swaziland. Absolute wonder-goal. That doesn’t happen everyday. pic.twitter.com/atKvIVtSo6 — W?a?l?c?o?t?t? (@JrMoe_) October 12, 2018

Fantastic goal Mohammed Salah, God bless you ? — Taher (@Taher51211039) October 12, 2018

Salah struggling with finishing and then scoring an Olympic goal is the most Salah thing ever. — Toulan (@JoeToulan) October 12, 2018

Salah is back and will score 25-30 goals this season. — Mikey (@Lov_Actually_) October 12, 2018