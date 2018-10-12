Menu

Video: Liverpool talisman scores unbelievable goal directly from a corner on international duty

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah produced a moment of magic for Egypt on Friday against Swaziland in an African Cup Of Nations qualifier.

The Reds talisman has endured a frustrating start to the season at club level, having scored just three goals in the team’s opening eight Premier League matches.

There has been some suggestion that the 26-year-old will fail to match his 44-goal exploits last year for Jurgen Klopp’s men, however, he has put his name back in the spotlight with an unbelievable goal for his country.

Salah scored the fourth goal for Egypt just before half-time, swinging in a corner from the right-hand-side which flew into the net, much to the delight of the home fans.

The sensational strike has been getting a lot of attention on Twitter, with many Liverpool fans hoping the goal can be a catalyst for him to turn his fortunes around in front of goal for the remainder of the year.

