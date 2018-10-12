PSG superstar Neymar turned in an excellent performance for Brazil this evening proving to be the difference maker as they beat Saudi Arabia 2-0.

Neymar turned provider for his teammates on two occasions in the match-up. In the 43rd minute Neymar split the Saudi defence with a wonderful pass that left Gabriel Jesus to slot the ball past the goalkeeper.

In the 96th minute of the match Neymar showed fans he wasn’t done yet by picking out Alex Sandro with an excellent delivery from a corner.

Sandro doesn’t score very often – least of all with his head, so Neymar’s delivery had to be inch-perfect to seal the win for Brazil.

Neymar has been directly involved in all-but-one of Brazil’s last seven goals. Neymar’s importance to his national side is unquestionable and the PSG star will be looking to continue his great run of from long after the international break is over.

Neymar Jr for Brazil 93 games

59 goals

40 assists Craque! ?? pic.twitter.com/xrdh2i93uD — Brazil Football ?? (@BrazilEdition) October 12, 2018

Check out Neymar’s assist to Sandro below:

Neymar’s attitude and work-rate is often questioned but the 26-year-old showed fans that he has a lot more strings to his bow than fans give him credit for by crafting two key assists for Brazil this evening.

Without Neymar’s ability to craft chances Brazil would have been unable to score against underdogs Saudi Arabia.

The samba superstar certainly proved tonight he is more than worthy enough to wear the captain’s armband for his country.