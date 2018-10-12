Video: Priceless reaction of Brazil squad as Neymar pulls off ridiculous double nutmeg in training

Ahead of facing Saudi Arabia in an international friendly on Friday, Brazil superstar Neymar was busy showing off his skills in training.

Unfortunately for Filipe Luis, he was on the receiving end of a double nutmeg, as seen in the video below, as Neymar brought out a full bag of tricks to have some fun.

It sparked a priceless reaction from the rest of the squad as they began shrieking in the background while others can be seen running away with their hands on their head wondering what they’ve just witnessed.

Brazil will be hoping to see more of that against Saudi Arabia as well as some goals from their talisman, with the Paris Saint-Germain making an impressive start to the season as he goes in search of glory both with club and country.