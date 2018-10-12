Video: Usain Bolt scores first-ever professional brace for Central Coast Mariners, celebrates in style

Usain Bolt scored his first ever brace for a professional football club this morning, as he scored twice for Central Coast Mariners against Sydney’s South West NPL all-stars.
Many have doubted whether Bolt would actually be able to make it as a footballer over the last year or so, however these two goals should surely convince fans that the 100M world record holder has what it takes to make it as a footballer.
The Jamaican’s first was a fine left footed strike, whilst his second was an easy tap-in, one that Bolt celebrated by doing a cheeky little dance with his teammate.
Here are two clips of Bolt’s goals this morning, two strikes that may very well help him turn his dream of being a footballer into a reality.
Bolt Actually Scored #SWSvCCM pic.twitter.com/LGXA2E8rP3
— AztecGod (@AztecGodStreams) October 12, 2018
.@usainbolt has scored for @CCMariners again! This time he brings out the @FortniteGame celebration ?
Follow the game LIVE: https://t.co/H3buvFVl9b#SWSvCCM #ALeague pic.twitter.com/Y6u7JWW2e6
— Hyundai A-League (@ALeague) October 12, 2018