Video: Usain Bolt scores first-ever professional brace for Central Coast Mariners, celebrates in style

Usain Bolt scored his first ever brace for a professional football club this morning, as he scored twice for Central Coast Mariners against Sydney’s South West NPL all-stars.

Many have doubted whether Bolt would actually be able to make it as a footballer over the last year or so, however these two goals should surely convince fans that the 100M world record holder has what it takes to make it as a footballer.

The Jamaican’s first was a fine left footed strike, whilst his second was an easy tap-in, one that Bolt celebrated by doing a cheeky little dance with his teammate.

Here are two clips of Bolt’s goals this morning, two strikes that may very well help him turn his dream of being a footballer into a reality.