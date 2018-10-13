Barcelona could be set to fork out €120M for transfer of Ousmane Dembele replacement

Barcelona may be about to fork out close to €120M in order to bring in a replacement for Frenchman Ousmane Dembele.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that Inter Milan are keen to sign the French winger, and that they are ready to fork out a total of €110M in order to bring the 21-year-old to the San Siro.

The report also notes that the Blaugrana are eyeing up Valencia and Portugal star Goncalo Guedes as a replacement for the former Borussia Dortmund star, and that the winger’s price could be around €120M, an eye-watering number for a player of Guedes’ quality.

Dembele has been fairly hit-and-miss since his move to the Camp Nou from Germany in the summer of 2017, with injuries hampering the winger’s start to life in Spain.

This season, the forward has looked back to his best, as he’s scored five goals in 10 appearances in all competitions, with three of these strikes being match-winning goals.

Getting rid of Dembele may very well be a mistake on Barca’s part, especially if they were to fork out €120M to replace him with Guedes.

The 21-year-old has been impressive since his move to Valencia from PSG, however paying €120M for him seems far too much.

The Portuguese winger is fairly unproven so far in his career, which is a factor that means Barca paying €120M would definitely be a big risk.

Dembele has a whole host of potential and ability at his disposal, and getting rid of him at this stage of his career would not be a good move at all.

But, if Barca do sell him and bring in Guedes to replace him, it’ll be interesting to see how the duo fair with their careers in the future.