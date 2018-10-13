Barcelona must spend €130m+ to land exciting duo, double deal for starlets touted

Barcelona are reportedly looking at signing Ajax duo Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong, but it’s claimed that they will have to splash out big money to snap them up.

The Dutch duo have been busy making a big impression for their current club, while they’ve also both now been capped at senior level by the Netherlands despite being 19 and 21 years of age respectively.

Coupled with the fact that they are both technically gifted and comfortable on the ball and so would seemingly fit in perfectly with the Barcelona style of play, it’s arguably easy to see why the Catalan giants are supposedly interested in signing them.

Further, with their entire careers still ahead of them while the likes of Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets are on the wrong side of 30, it would also offer long-term solutions in key areas for the reigning La Liga champions.

Nevertheless, according to Sport, it could take in excess of €130m to prise De Ligt and De Jong away from Ajax, with the exciting starlets costing €50m and €80m respectively, as per the report.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen if Barcelona are willing to spend big and even have the financial flexibility to snap them both up.

Additionally, it could be argued that question marks remain for the time being over the pair, as they must still prove that they can deliver at the highest level on a consistent basis both domestically and in Europe.

Whether or not Barcelona must also sell first in order to create space and build up the transfer kitty required will also be concerns ahead of swooping for the Dutch duo and so there are seemingly still question marks over a potential move for the pair.