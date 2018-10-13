Barcelona target eyed as Luis Suarez replacement given €60m price-tag amid prolific form

Barcelona will reportedly have to splash out if they wish to snap up a rumoured Luis Suarez replacement in Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek.

The 23-year-old has made a stunning start to life in Italy so far this season, scoring 13 goals in just eight games in all competitions.

Given the similarities in their playing styles, the Polish forward has earned comparisons to compatriot Robert Lewandowski early on, and it’s easy to see why especially with his current goalscoring run in mind.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, that form has unsurprisingly seen his valuation sky rocket, as it’s claimed that Genoa now value him at €60m.

As noted by Mundo Deportivo, the prolific striker has been linked to Barcelona as a possible long-term replacement for Suarez, but it remains to be seen whether or not his touted price-tag now makes the Catalan giants think twice about launching a bid.

Suarez turns 32 in January and so will ultimately need to be replaced sooner rather than later as he edges closer to the latter stages of his career.

Coupled with the fact that he continues to struggle to find his best form on a regular basis having scored just three goals in 11 games so far this season, it could become more of a priority for Barcelona given the lack of alternative options to the Uruguayan international.

Nevertheless, there are arguably still question marks over Piatek in terms of his ability to deliver consistently at the top level. While he has certainly made a positive start in Serie A this season, Barcelona will surely want to see him sustain that type of form across an entire campaign before potentially splashing out €60m to satisfy Genoa’s reported demands.