Things are currently going very well for Arsenal boss Unai Emery, but reports claim that head of recruitment Sven Mislintat could be eyeing further reinforcements.

The Gunners have put together a nine-game winning streak across all competitions, keeping them in contention for trophies while also pushing up into the top four in the Premier League.

In turn, it appears as though the Spanish tactician has begun to settle things down after a difficult start having replaced Arsene Wenger this past summer, and he’s undoubtedly stamping his mark on the squad in terms of playing style and character.

However, having only had one transfer window thus far to make his mark on the personnel, he will likely be expecting further additions next year and according to The Mirror, they could arrive in the form of Ismaila Sarr and Kai Havertz.

It’s suggested that Mislintat is behind the selection process of the targets, but it remains to be seen if he can ultimately deliver the new faces with Sarr offering another option in attack out wide while Havertz will bolster the midfield.

Given the majority of the creativity in the current Arsenal side comes from players who prefer playing more centrally, the addition of Sarr could be an interesting one, while with Aaron Ramsey set to become a free agent this coming summer with his contract on course to expire, that void may need to be filled.

Nevertheless, it’s also worth noting that Arsenal have conceded 10 goals in their opening eight Premier League games this season, giving them the worst defensive record of the top five sides in the standings.

With that in mind, it’s questionable as to whether Emery and the club should be looking anywhere else other than the defence to shore things up at the back to add a better balance to the line-up.