DOUBLE SWOOP: Jose Mourinho wants Man Utd to land £88m pair of World Cup finalists

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho reportedly wants the club to move for Croatia duo Ante Rebic and Ivan Perisic to bolster his attacking options.

The Red Devils have bagged 13 goals in their opening eight Premier League games, which is less than Man City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham.

With that in mind, Mourinho may well need more firepower moving forward to ensure that they move up the table and continue to compete on multiple fronts, as he has continued to rely on the same individuals from last season.

According to The Mirror, that will see him urge the club to sign Ivan Perisic and Ante Rebic again after failing to snap them up this past summer, albeit it’s suggested that it could cost the club £88m to sign them both.

The pair were influential in Croatia’s run to the World Cup final in Russia in the summer, while Perisic in particular has continued to produce at the highest level with his form for Inter.

Time will tell if the duo end up at Old Trafford next year if Man Utd reignite their interest, but it’s suggested that Mourinho wants them to help provide more creativity behind Romelu Lukaku despite already having Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial, Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford to do that.