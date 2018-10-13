Juventus transfer news: €60m price-tag for Serie A sensation, four defensive targets on radar

Despite making a dominant start to the season in their bid for an eighth straight Serie A title as well as Champions League glory, it’s reported Juventus are eyeing transfer targets to strengthen further.

The Bianconeri have made a fantastic start to the campaign, winning all 10 of their matches in all competitions thus far to showcase the quality and depth that they have in the squad.

With that in mind, it would be easy to suggest that Massimiliano Allegri has what he needs to sustain their incredible success in recent years, but speculation suggests that planning for the long-term future could be underway as well as bolstering the group in the more immediate future too.

As per Calciomercato, Juventus have been linked with a swoop for Genoa sensation Krzysztof Piatek, but it’s claimed that the Polish forward has been given a €60m price-tag by his current club.

It comes after the 23-year-old has scored 13 goals in just eight games so far this season, while he was also on the mark for Poland this week as he continues to establish himself as one of the most in-demand players in Europe.

Time will tell if Juve are willing to splash out on him at this stage as it’s arguably wise for any interested party to wait and see if he can deliver consistently across an entire campaign. Further, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic and others already available in the final third, it’s difficult to see how Allegri fits another signing in.

Meanwhile, with the likes of Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Andrea Barzagli well over the 30 mark, long-term alternatives in defence will be needed sooner rather than later to fill any potential voids.

Calciomercato also report that four names are on Juve’s defensive transfer shortlist, with Sampdoria’s Joachim Andersen, Fiorentina starlet Nikola Milenkovic, Ajax youngster Matthijs de Ligt and Club Brugge’s Matej Mitrovic all said to be on their radar.

A swoop for either Andersen or Milenkovic would arguably make most sense given they already have experience of playing in Italy, but time will tell who Juve prioritise while given the ongoing form of Chiellini and Bonucci in particular along with the likes of Medhi Benatia and Daniele Rugani, it’s perhaps not a priority just yet.