Lionel Messi gives Barcelona green light to sell €130M star, money could be used to finalise double transfer swoop

Lionel Messi has given Barcelona the green light to get rid of winger Ousmane Dembele, with Atletico Madrid being a potential buyer for the Frenchman.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that the Bluagrana want at least €130M for the sale of Dembele, and that Los Rojiblancos could be a potential suitor for the 21-year-old.

The report also notes that the Spanish giants could use the fee they bring in from Dembele’s sale in order to finalise deals for both Paul Pogba and Matthijs De Ligt, two players who would seriously bolster the overall quality of the club’s squad.

It’ll be quite unusual for Barca fans hear that Messi is ok with Barca getting rid of Dembele given how the French international has started this season.

The former Borussia Dortmund star has scored five goals in 10 appearances in all competitions, with three of these goals being one that ended up winning matches for Barcelona.

The winger has bags of potential in his locker, and getting rid of him at this stage of his career might just be a decision that ends up biting Barca back in the future,

However, if by selling Dembele, Barca manage to land deals for both Pogba and De Ligt, it may just be a move that actually benefits Ernesto Valverde’s side in the long run.