Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to seal move for Paul Pogba transfer alternative

Lionel Messi has suggested to Barcelona that they sign Atletico Madrid and Spain star Saul Niguez, a player who the club have as an alternative to Paul Pogba.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that Barca’s primary target to bolster their central midfielder options is Man United’s Pogba, and that Saul is being viewed as an alternative.

The report also notes that Saul has been a target for the Blaugrana for years, and that Ernesto Valverde’s side have a ‘priority option’ for Saul given how they sold David Villa to Atletico a few years back.

Saul is one of the future stars of world football, and despite being just 23, has already managed to make a name for himself on the world stage.

The Spaniard is somewhat of a mainstay in Spain’s starting XI, an impressive feat when consider the talent that La Roja have at their disposal.

Since coming through the ranks with Los Rojiblancos, Saul has managed to clock up a total of 214 appearances for the club’s first team, an impressive amount given the fact that he is still quite young.

With Andres Iniesta now gone, and players like Arturo Vidal failing to live up to expectations at the Nou Camp, Saul’s signing could be the one that Barca need to dominate European football for years to come.

Now it’s just a case of seeing whether the club listen to Messi’s suggestion and make a move for the youngster.