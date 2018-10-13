Liverpool fans should look away as two of their biggest stars have surprisingly been named as some of the slowest Premier League players so far this season.

Mirror Football published the ten slowest speeds recorded by players so far this season with stats gathered from Opta.

Chelsea veteran Gary Cahill tops the list recording a speed of 26.34 km/h.

See More: Manchester United offered chance to seal transfer switch for Barcelona superstar

The 32-year-old central defender is playing in the 14th Premier League season of his career and the former England international has made 348 Premier League appearances to date.

Liverpool fans will be shocked to see that two of their brightest attacking stars have found themselves in the top 10 slowest players of the season.

Daniel Sturridge comes in at 9th place on the list recording a speed of 27.96 km/h.

Sturridge has fell victim to constant injury problems in the last couple of seasons, although the Liverpool striker no longer frightens defends with his blistering pace he has been able to score some massively important goals for the Reds this season.

It looks as though Sturridge has shown fans that he is still a force to be reckoned with.

Sturridge’s Liverpool teammate Adam Lallana is the second slowest in the league behind only Gary Cahill. Lallana recorded a speed of 26.89 km/h.

Lallana, similarly to Sturridge has suffered with injury problems in recent seasons which has seen the former Southampton man lose a yard or two of pace after making his return to the Reds fold.

The full list of the ten slowest players is below:

10. Kevin Long (Burnley) – 28.00 km/h

9. Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) – 27.96 km/h

8. Romain Saiss (Wolves) – 27.64 km/h

7. Ramadan Sobhi (Huddersfield) – 27.54 km/h

6. Vicente Iborra (Leicester) – 27.49 km/h

5. Luke Amos (Tottenham) – 27.19 km/h

4. Dwight McNeil (Burnley) – 26.94 km/h

3. Grady Diangana (West Ham) – 26.91 km/h

2. Adam Lallana (Liverpool) – 26.89 km/h

1. Gary Cahill (Chelsea) – 26.34 km/h