Man City ready to spend ‘100%’ of next season’s transfer budget to seal stunning £290M swoop

Man City are reportedly ready to go all out to seal a stunning transfer swoop for PSG and France wonder-kid Kylian Mbappe.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that Pep Guardiola’s side are prepared to fork out €330M (£290M) in order to bring Mbappe to the Etihad.

The report also states that the club saved money this summer just gone in order to be in the race for Mbappe, and that the club are ready to spend ‘100%’ of their budget for next season to seal a move for the 19-year-old.

Paying £290M for Mbappe would seem absolutely ridiculous years ago, however given how inflated the transfer market is currently, this seems like somewhat of a fair price to pay for the French international.

Mbappe is one of the most exciting talents in world football, and the potential and ability he has in his locker should see him claim one, or even many, Ballon D’Ors one day.

Paying £290M for one player seems like a ludicrous shout, however if there’s one club willing and able to do it, it’s going to be Man City.

The Citizens have been known as being a big-spending club these past few years, and buying Mbappe for this much would only back up these shouts further.

Only time will tell if Man City do end up breaking the bank for Mbappe, a move that will surely hold the world transfer record for years and years to come.