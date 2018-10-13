Man Utd, Barcelona dealt transfer blow as defensive target discusses future

Both Man Utd and Barcelona have been linked with a move for Inter defender Milan Skriniar, but they could be left disappointed.

The 23-year-old was a fundamental part of Luciano Spalletti’s side last season as they secured a return to the Champions League, as he featured in 40 games in all competitions while also scoring four goals.

He has continued that impressive form so far this year, and so ultimately it would be a surprise if Inter were to allow him to leave the San Siro given his growing importance to the side.

As per ESPN, Man Utd have been linked with a move for the Slovakian international, while Don Balon note that has also appeared on Barcelona’s radar with both sides seemingly in need of bolstering their defensive options.

However, they could both be forced to consider alternatives, as Skriniar has discussed his future and suggested that he has no intention of leaving Inter any time soon.

“If Guardiola, Mourinho or Valverde have contacted me? Never, that’s why I say that they can only be rumours,” he is quoted as saying by Calciomercato. “If I stayed for the whole of my career at Inter, as Hamsik is doing at Napoli, I would be very happy. Inter is a great club, we are coming out of the crisis and playing in the Champions League.”

With Samuel Umtiti and Thomas Vermaelen both picking up injuries, the Catalan giants are certainly looking short in that department right now and so it makes sense that they’re being linked with Skriniar.

As noted by The Independent, Jose Mourinho was left frustrated this past summer as United failed to land a defender. With that in mind, both clubs are seemingly in need of a centre-half, but Skriniar seemingly isn’t going to be the solution.