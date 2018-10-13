Gary Neville has revealed all about an explosive row between Sir Alex Ferguson and Peter Schmeichel that took place after United lost at Anfield when Neville was a youngster.

In quotes obtained by the Mirror Football, Neville was talking about his career to Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports when he revealed everything that happened in the furious row between the two United greats.

Neville told Sky Sports: “If we lost at Anfield, he [Ferguson] was seething. We all were to be fair,”

See More: “It was partly my own fault”: Eden Hazard opens up on his part to play in Jose Mourinho being sacked as Chelsea boss and admits he would love to work with the Manchester United boss again

“He’d be sat in the dressing room unmoved and everyone was getting showered and ready and he wouldn’t move for 25 minutes.

“Once, this was when I was a kid just challenging, he had a massive row with Schmeichel in the changing room.

“I remember thinking ‘oh my god this is unbelievable, they are proper going for each other’.”

Sir Alex was renowned for his famous ‘hairdryer treatment’, the fierce Scotsman never shied away from pulling up his players if he thought they were underperforming.

Neville added: “Everything was so close.”

“Did you have peep holes into the dressing room?” Neville joked to Carragher. “We always knew you could hear everything that was being said.”

Neville made 602 appearances for United during his 19-year playing career with the Old Trafford outfit.

Neville recently went on a scathing rant aimed towards the Manchester United hierarchy claiming that they were “playing Football Manager with the biggest club in the world”.

Neville made the point that everything has seemed to have gone downhill since Ferguson’s retirement at the end of the 2012/13 season.

David Moyes took charge from his fellow Scotsman but was unsuccessful in his attempts to continue the club’s rich history of success, Louis Van Gaal was the next man to take the reigns at Old Trafford but fans didn’t like the tactics the team were using.

Now United find themselves in a similar boat under Jose Mourinho. Fans and pundits have criticised United’s defensive style of play and in particular the lack of passion and desire from the team.

Mourinho is facing the axe at United after the Red Devils have endured their worst start to a season in 26 years which has seen the side fall to shock defeats against Brighton, Tottenham and most recently West Ham.