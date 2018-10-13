Arsenal ace Lucas Torreira carried the North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham into the international break by nailing Heung-Min Son when Uruguay faced South Korea.

The Uruguayan midfielder has become a fan favourite since joining the Gunners after the World Cup this summer and the 22-year-old made sure he will go down as a ‘cult hero’ with his challenge on Son.

Torreira nailed Son with a strong tackle in the first-half of the contest, this match was by no means a ‘friendly’ to Torreira.

See More: Thierry Henry recruits member of Arsenal back-room staff as he begins reign as Monaco manager

Check out the video of the tackle below:

Torreira clattering Tottenham’s Son in yesterday’s match between Uruguay and South Korea. pic.twitter.com/IkBREsM1P6 — Dan Critchlow (@afcDW) October 13, 2018

Torreira is really out here pic.twitter.com/e0HYLgEB3F — Honcho (@afchoncho) October 13, 2018

The North London Derby will be vicious this year Arsenal will be looking to make a statement under new manager Unai Emery.

Arsenal need to take back the throne of North London after Tottenham have enjoyed success in the Premier League under Mauricio Pochettino in recent years.

The first North London derby of the season will be contested on December 2nd.