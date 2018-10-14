Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly set to push his club to snap up Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey as he becomes available for transfer.

The Wales international is out of contract at the end of the season and is looking set to walk away from the Emirates Stadium on a free, according to the Daily Mirror.

The report goes on to say that Ramsey could have a number of suitors, with United and Liverpool among the main ones battling it out for his signature.

The Mirror explains how the Red Devils have twice tried signing Ramsey before – once when he was a youngster at Cardiff City, and again as recently as the summer transfer window just gone, with Mourinho ready to urge his club to try for the 27-year-old for a third time.

This looks like being another big blow for Arsenal as they fail to keep hold of their best players and end up losing them to major rivals.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain moved to Liverpool, Alexis Sanchez joined Manchester United and Olivier Giroud moved across London to Chelsea – all last season.

Ramsey would be another player fans will no doubt be sad to see leave after his years of great service in north London.

However, the Mirror suggests Unai Emery is perhaps to blame for what looks like the inevitable loss of the player due to his own reluctance to have the club pay his big wage demands as he seeks to build a side more in his own image after replacing Arsene Wenger in the summer.

While this is understandable, Ramsey surely seems like the kind of player most managers would want to have around, as evidenced by the rumoured interest from United and Liverpool.