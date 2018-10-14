Arsenal in the running to seal transfer of Chelsea star as Aaron Ramsey nears exit

Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs interested in a potential transfer swoop for Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

The Gunners are facing a bit of a crisis in that position at the moment, having lost Jack Wilshere on a free in the summer and with Aaron Ramsey now looking like heading in the same direction.

The Daily Mirror reports of the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool being in for Ramsey as he looks set to leave the Emirates Stadium at the end of his contract, which expires next summer.

If the Wales international does indeed end up moving on, Loftus-Cheek could be a fine replacement after the potential he’s shown in his short career so far.

The Blues youngster has long been rated as one of the best talents coming through at the club, though unfortunately the west Londoners don’t have the best track record when it comes to trusting youth.

Many top young players have left Stamford Bridge and shone elsewhere in recent times, most notably Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and Romelu Lukaku.

Loftus-Cheek may have similar potential after impressing on loan at Crystal Palace last season and becoming a fairly regular member of the England squad.

The print edition of the Daily Mail now link him with Arsenal, with this image and report courtesy of the Daily Cannon: