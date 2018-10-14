Barcelona summer signing already regrets joining instead of accepting Real Madrid transfer

Barcelona summer signing Malcom is reportedly unhappy with his decision to join the club in this summer’s transfer window when he also had an offer from Real Madrid.

The Brazilian forward shone at his previous side Bordeaux but has not seen a great deal of playing time at the Nou Camp so far.

Ernesto Valverde has plenty of other top class options for his attack right now, and that has limited Malcom to just two substitute appearances in La Liga so far, and no games in the Champions League at all.

According to Don Balon, the 21-year-old now regrets not thinking harder about his future, as they claim he very quickly chose Barca over Real Madrid when he left Bordeaux.

The youngster’s time at Barcelona may still come, but it’s not been a great start for him by any stretch of the imagination, and it’s hard to see why he can’t get even slightly more of a look-in.

At some point perhaps the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho will be handed a rest and Valverde will rotate, but this is perhaps still some way off the kind of role Malcom envisaged having at Barcelona.

Having impressed in Ligue 1, the skilful attacker could no doubt have gone to many other top clubs and played far more often than this.