England international to make major change after failed Chelsea and Liverpool transfers

Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland is seeking to get his top-flight career back on track after missing out on transfers to Chelsea and Liverpool in the summer.

The England international continues to play his football at Championship level despite shining with Stoke in their time in the Premier League.

Butland had attracted interest from big clubs in the summer but failed to get moves to Chelsea or Liverpool as they looked elsewhere for new signings in goal despite links with the Potters ace, according to the Sun.

The report states Butland is now prepared to move to a different agency in order to boost his hopes of playing for a big club again, which should also improve his England chances.

The 25-year-old had looked in with a decent shout of being no.1 for Gareth Southgate’s side at the World Cup in the summer, though Everton shot-stopper Jordan Pickford eventually worked his way ahead of him in the pecking order.

Butland could well be alarmed at seeing his career go downhill like this, with the player no doubt looking good enough to play for a top six side if given the chance.

That may no longer be possible given the ‘keepers now in place at all those clubs, but one imagines there should be a long queue of Premier League clubs in for him if he pushes for a move any time soon.