Chelsea could reportedly pay as much as £60million for the transfer of Krzysztof Piatek as Genoa consider raising his asking price.

In a somewhat inconsistent report from the Daily Express, the message seems for the moment to be that Chelsea are targeting the prolific Pole in a move worth roughly £40m, however that price could yet go up after his sensational start to the season.

Piatek has been a revelation since moving to Serie A this summer, arriving as a virtual unknown before netting 13 times in his first nine games for his new club.

This has seen a growing number of big names linked with the 23-year-old as he is surely set for a big career at the highest level in Europe.

Chelsea in particular could do with a top signing up front due to the poor form of Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud this season, with the pair managing just two league goals between them so far this term.

The Express note that Piatek is a priority for the Blues, while his agent is also quoted in the piece as confirming plenty of interest in his client from Napoli and others.

‘We are writing about the interest of many teams, not only of Naples,’ said his representative Gabriele Giuffrida.

CaughtOffside were recently told Chelsea had sounded out Piatek’s representatives over a move.