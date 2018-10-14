Menu

Video: Good news, Liverpool fans – proof Mohamed Salah corner goal was no fluke

Mohamed Salah scored a stunning goal direct from a corner for Egypt – which is a pretty impressive way to announce the end of a mini goal drought.

It’s not been the best start to the season for the Liverpool front-man, who has set himself stupidly high standards after a debut campaign of 44 goals in all competitions that won him both the Golden Boot and PFA Player of the Year.

Luckily, it seems Salah has a new plan for finding the back of the net, and that’s by bypassing everyone else in the box on a corner routine and simply curling it in himself.

Here’s video proof that this strike was no fluke, with the Reds star seen practising this technique before the game…

Liverpool fans will hope to see one or two of these at Anfield before too long.

