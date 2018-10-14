Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has singled out his former Napoli star player Lorenzo Insigne as the best player in Serie A at the moment, in a potential hint over his future transfer plans.

While Sarri in no way discusses signing Insigne in this Corriere dello Sport interview, it’s clear how highly he rates the Italy international, who plays in a similar role to Eden Hazard.

And of course, Hazard’s Chelsea future is in some doubt at the moment as he quite regularly talks up a potential transfer to Real Madrid in public, with seemingly no progress made over him signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge as Marca are among the publications linking him with being confident of securing a move to the Bernabeu.

The Belgium international’s current deal is due to expire at the end of next season, so it may not be long before CFC have to seriously start thinking about whether or not to cash in on him in order to avoid the risk of losing him for free.

Hazard has been a star player for Sarri this season, looking to have taken his game up a level under the Italian tactician.

However, Insigne also improved hugely under Sarri’s guidance at Napoli, and having raided his old club for Jorginho this summer, it would be little surprise if he were keen to do so again in the event that Hazard left.

‘Insigne is the best Italian player right now,’ Sarri told Corriere dello Sport. ‘His turning point was quite simply believing in himself, more and more. He shook off the uncertainty and the pressure of someone who is forced to be a protagonist of his hometown club.

‘If you think about it, this was just a matter of time. I don’t think it was an issue with his position: of course, if he plays closer to the goal as a striker, he’ll get more shots on target, because he has the quality.

‘He can do everything. Initially, I had thought of him as a trequartista behind the strikers, then I moved him to the wing. Tactics and technique are bread and butter, I am always here to teach, but ultimately the player has to add his own ingredients, that final pass and the DNA that shakes you up and tells you to go conquer the world.’