Bundesliga and Ligue 1 giants chasing exciting transfer raid on Manchester City

Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly all considering transfer swoops for Manchester City wonderkid Phil Foden.
The 18-year-old midfielder has shone in limited playing time for City in recent times, and has become widely regarded as one of the next big things in the English game.
MORE: Man City ready to spend 100% of next season’s transfer budget to seal stunning £290m swoop
Dortmund, of course, already have another of those on their books after raiding City for young winger Jadon Sancho last season.
The teenager has gone on to earn a senior England call-up and looks a superb signing by the Bundesliga giants, who now reportedly want to team Foden up with him, according to the Daily Mail.
Foden may well become the latest home-grown player in the Premier League to feel he’d be more likely to get the playing time he wants by moving abroad.
One imagines a player of his talent would be right up Dortmund’s street given their record of handing opportunities to top youngsters.
PSG would be more of a gamble, but they are also mentioned as suitors by the Mail and that’s some compliment to the player.