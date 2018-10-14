Manchester United and Chelsea are reported as being among the clubs keeping tabs on Gareth Bale’s transfer situation as Real Madrid look prepared to sanction his departure.

Tottenham are also mentioned as being among Bale’s admirers, though the player himself is said to not be keen on leaving the Spanish capital, according to the Daily Express.

This is potentially a real blow for Premier League clubs, though it remains to be seen who will come out on top in this power battle.

It seems likely that Real will try to push hard to offload Bale if they truly do not want him at the Bernabeu, though it would be hard to do if the player himself does not accept any offers that come in.

Still, if the Wales international were to get into a situation where he wasn’t playing regularly and knew he wasn’t wanted, he may be more open to a move back to England at some point.

The former Tottenham man shone at Spurs earlier in his career, becoming one of the best attacking players on the planet before his big move to Madrid.

He hasn’t really lived up to that potential in La Liga, however, despite playing his part in an incredible four Champions League final victories, including a memorable cameo to score twice in last season’s win over Liverpool.

Bale could no doubt be a great fit at either United or Chelsea, with both teams having their own issues in attack – with Jose Mourinho’s side struggling due to unconvincing form from Alexis Sanchez and others, while, as noted by the Express, Bale could be a great replacement for the unsettled Eden Hazard at Stamford Bridge.