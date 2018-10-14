Jose Mourinho out of ideas as he aims to solve Manchester United crisis with extremely risky double transfer

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho looks a man out of ideas as he aims to bolster his squad with a bizarre double transfer for January.

Following his team’s struggles at the start of this season, Mourinho is said to be looking into signing veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Barcelona midfield misfit Arturo Vidal, according to Don Balon.

This deal would hardly get pulses racing at Old Trafford, with Ibrahimovic surely well over the hill despite being a popular figure in his recent spell with the club in the 2016/17 season.

Vidal, meanwhile, has had his fitness problems, having somewhat fallen out of favour at Bayern Munich in the summer before a surprise move to Barcelona, where he hasn’t exactly featured regularly.

The Chile international was undoubtedly one of the finest midfield players in Europe not so long ago, but signing him now looks a risky strategy for what is surely a longer-term problem for United.

Don Balon even claim Mourinho would be willing to sacrifice Pogba in order to land Vidal as his replacement, which just sums up the Portuguese and his attitude to developing players and building teams, as he so often favours quick-fixes instead.

The problem here is that Ibrahimovic and Vidal might not even be that much of a fix at this moment in time.