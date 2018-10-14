The ruling Salmans of Saudi Arabia are reportedly interested in a takeover of Manchester United, the family are worth a reported £850 billion.

News of potential ownership at United was reported by Stretty News and the Daily Star.

According to reports from the Middle East the Daily Star understand it would take around £4 billion to prize the club away from the hands of United’s American owners – the Glazer family.

A potential takeover of United would signal a statement of intent by the Salmans who are exploring options to diversify Saudi Arabia’s future economy away from oil.

The ruling family could also see further use in a takeover of one of the world’s most commercial clubs as a way to compete with fellow Gulf states Qatar (Paris Saint-Germain) and the United Arab Emirates (Manchester City).

Taking over the reigns at United would most certainly establish Saudi Arabia as a world football powerhouse.

The potential of a cash injection from new owners would certainly excite the likes of Jose Mourinho who has gone record in the past to express his disappointment in the current United hierarchy’s backing of him in the transfer market.