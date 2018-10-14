Maurizio Sarri’s right-hand man at Chelsea – club legend Gianfranco Zola is understood to be playing a key role with three of the Blues’ most-improved stars.

This is according to a report by The Guardian, Dominic Fifield reported that whilst Sarri leads training sessions Zola is tasked with supporting the likes of Eden Hazard, Pedro and Ross Barkley.

There is no better man suited to helping the Chelsea aces on their journey than one of the club’s greatest ever players.

Zola’s achievements at Chelsea were impressive, in 2004 Zola was awarded with an OBE with the British Embassy describing the Italian as “the most enduring and popular foreign player in the history of Chelsea” according to BBC Sport.

Zola was brought in by the Chelsea hierarchy this summer following Sarri’s appointment to appease the fanbase who had become largely unsettled with the way things were heading with the Blues following their underachievement under Antonio Conte last season.

It’s plain to see that Zola has worked wonders with the Chelsea stars this season.

Ross Barkley has found first team opportunities for the first time in around 18 months under Maurizio Sarri and Barkley’s performances have led to the former Everton man being recalled into Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

Barkley made his first start for the Three Lions since March of 2016 against Croatia on Friday evening.

1 – Ross Barkley is the first Englishman to both score and assist in a Premier League game for Chelsea since Frank Lampard in December 2013 vs Sunderland. Rise. pic.twitter.com/AGOrZgYAAb — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 7, 2018

Barkley starred in Chelsea’s 3-0 win against Southampton before the international break.

On the Hazard front, the Belgian ace looks to be playing some of his best football in a Blues shirt to date and has recently been named the Premier League Player of the Month for his endeavours in September.

Pedro is also surprising fans with his ability to remain effective for the Blues after his 31st birthday. The former Barcelona man has scored three goals in only 6 Premier League appearances this campaign.

The partnership between Sarri and Zola could see the Premier League trophy make its way to Stamford Bridge this season.