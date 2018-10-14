Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is reportedly planning to leave the club in 2020 to either play in Argentina or in the MLS, with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah identified as the transfer target to replace him.

This is according to Spanish outlet Don Balon, who report that Barca have already spoken to Salah about the opportunity to fill Messi’s boots at the Nou Camp if he can maintain the fine form he’s shown for much of 2017 and 2018.

The Argentina international still looks the best player in the world on his day, but at the age of 31 it is little surprise his club are starting to think about a future without him on the pitch.

Don Balon claim Salah has been approved as the ideal replacement, and there are certainly similarities between the way he and the Egyptian play.

Like Messi, Salah started his career as a left-footed winger on the right flank, and has really developed his game to become more of an out-and-out goal-scorer from that kind of position.

Of course, Messi has been doing it for much, much longer and at frankly ridiculous levels, but Salah certainly looks another contender to be one of the very best in the world for the next few years to come.