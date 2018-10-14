Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly learned that Jose Mourinho’s days are numbered at Old Trafford and Zinedine Zidane will replace him as manager.

That’s the bold claim from Spanish outlet Don Balon, who add that the France international may well be persuaded to stay with United if Zidane does indeed take over from the struggling Mourinho.

It’s not been a great start to the season for the Red Devils, with the mood looking pretty bad under Mourinho, who has shown in his other recent jobs that he isn’t the best at managing a crisis.

The Portuguese tactician had similar troubles at the end of his stints with Real Madrid and Chelsea, and speculation has been hotting up that Zidane could be the man set to come in and replace him.

The Frenchman worked wonders at Real Madrid and would surely be a popular appointment among United fans for his style of football and more recent success, wheres Mourinho arguably looks past his peak now.

The Independent has recently suggested there are some doubts over a move for Zidane, with Mauricio Pochettino perhaps preferred, but Don Balon suggest Pogba has been told otherwise.

Fans would surely want to see the France international stay on at Old Trafford a little longer after showing so much potential at his old club Juventus and for the French national team.

When used properly by the right manager, Pogba can be world class, even if he’s yet to really show that for MUFC under Mourinho.