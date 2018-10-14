Video: Real Madrid wonderkid shows what a talent he is with unreal assist on international duty

Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior showed his incredible talent with an unbelievably good assist in action for Brazil Under-20s.

The 18-year-old started things off by spinning away from a defender in his own half before running at great pace to the other end of the field and laying off the perfect pass to team-mate Rodrygo.

Vinicius has played just two competitive games since joining Real Madrid from Flamengo, but if this assist video is anything to go by, we may be seeing plenty more of him soon.

Los Blancos perhaps don’t have the best track record of handing opportunities to young players, but Vinicius looks a special talent who is doing all he can to show he’s ready to forge a fine career for himself at the highest level…