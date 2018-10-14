Former Southampton ace Dusan Tadic appeared to mirror Riyad Mahrez with a disastrous penalty for Serbia against Romania earlier today.

Tadic had the chance to put Serbia into the lead during the first-half stoppage time. Tadic echoed Mahrez’z miss against Liverpool last week by sending the ball far and wide of the goal.

Tadic’s attempt to trick the Romania goalkeeper with his unorthodox stutter step run-up certainly didn’t do him any favours today.

Check out the shocking penalty below:

MOVE OVER MAHREZ Former Southampton man Dusan Tadic has skied a spot kick for Serbia in their UEFA Nations League clash with Romania! Worst penalty of the season? Watch now on Sky Sports Football. pic.twitter.com/enVIMmyB9x — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 14, 2018

Here’s a look at Mahrez’s penalty miss from last week:

Riyad Mahrez penalty miss is even better with titanic music! pic.twitter.com/25gw1IJi8Y — Victor Bergman (@VictorB47240147) October 8, 2018

Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez sends penalty to infinity and beyond: https://t.co/RRGsxSNJsr pic.twitter.com/mLbn63Zvpq — Deadspin (@Deadspin) October 7, 2018

It is hard to pick between the two truly shocking penalties by the attacking stars.