Video: Ex Premier League ace rivals Riyad Mahrez for worst penalty miss of the season

Manchester City Southampton FC
Former Southampton ace Dusan Tadic appeared to mirror Riyad Mahrez with a disastrous penalty for Serbia against Romania earlier today.

Tadic had the chance to put Serbia into the lead during the first-half stoppage time. Tadic echoed Mahrez’z miss against Liverpool last week by sending the ball far and wide of the goal.

Tadic’s attempt to trick the Romania goalkeeper with his unorthodox stutter step run-up certainly didn’t do him any favours today.

Check out the shocking penalty below: 

Here’s a look at Mahrez’s penalty miss from last week:

It is hard to pick between the two truly shocking penalties by the attacking stars.

