AC Milan are reportedly set to switch their attention to another Brazilian transfer target as they’ve been linked with a move for defender Rodrigo Caio.

As per Sky Sport Italia, it’s been claimed that Lucas Paqueta is set to join the Rossoneri in January, adding much-needed quality and depth in midfield.

SEE MORE: Liverpool face transfer scrap with AC Milan, Inter for €50m-rated top Serie A talent

However, with speculation over the future of Mateo Musacchio as noted below, coupled with the fact that Cristian Zapata’s current contract expires at the end of the season, it could leave the Italian giants short in central defence as they look to compete on multiple fronts.

With that in mind, it’s reported by Calciomercato that Milan have set their sights on Caio, a 25-year-old centre-half who has already made over 250 appearances for Sao Paulo while earning four caps for the senior Brazil side and who is said to be valued at €18m.

Given sporting director Leonardo’s influence at the club, the link makes sense following on from the reported Paqueta deal, and so it remains to be seen if there will indeed by an influx of Brazilian stars at the San Siro next year.

Should both Musacchio and Zapata leave, it will certainly be an area in which coach Gennaro Gattuso will need additional quality and depth, and so perhaps Caio will emerge as the solution.

Speaking of Musacchio, it’s reported by The Mirror that Fulham are looking to prise the Argentine defender away from Milan, and that a bid could be imminent for the 28-year-old.

Having struggled to play regularly last season after Leonardo Bonucci’s arrival, the Italian stalwart’s departure this past summer has opened up a slot for him to feature prominently alongside captain Alessio Romagnoli.

Nevertheless, with Mattia Caldara pushing for a starting berth coupled with the potential signing of Caio as noted above, it could be enough for Milan to consider a sale albeit much will surely depend on the offer on the table in terms of whether or not it’s deemed acceptable by the hierarchy.