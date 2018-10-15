AC Milan transfer news: Key contract renewal confirmed, plus stalwart to be axed next year

AC Milan have reportedly signed Patrick Cutrone to a contract extension as the youngster continues to play a key role for the senior side.

Despite signing Andre Silva and Nikola Kalinic last year, it was the 20-year-old who emerged as the Rossoneri’s most consistent scorer as he bagged 18 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions in his first full campaign in the senior squad.

SEE MORE: Mystery European club offers Usain Bolt two-year contract, media put forward giants

An injury issue and the arrival of Gonzalo Higuain have limited him so far this season, but he’s still managed to score three in six outings, proving to be a fundamental option off the bench when required.

With a bright future ahead of him though and a clear talent for scoring goals, the Italian international will be a crucial part of Milan’s plans moving forward and as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, they’ve signed him to a contract renewal which has been confirmed in the club’s accounts.

The new deal will keep him at the San Siro until 2023, and he’ll hope that he can continue to learn from Higuain and push the attacking superstar for a place in the starting line-up with Milan looking to compete on multiple fronts this season.

While Cutrone has an important role and a long future ahead, the same can’t be said of midfield stalwart Riccardo Montolivo it seems as Calciomercato report that he is set to be axed from the club at some point next year.

It’s added that issues exist between the 33-year-old and coach Gennaro Gattuso, and coupled with the fact that he hasn’t played a single minute of football so far this season, it would appear that parting ways is the most sensible conclusion to the problem.

Montolivo’s current contract expires at the end of the season, but given his lack of playing time, it’s difficult to see Milan being able to avoid losing him nothing next summer.