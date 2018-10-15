Barcelona are reportedly already drawing up plans to replace manager Ernesto Valverde as he nears the end of his contract at the Nou Camp.

The Catalan giants may have some justification in being unsatisfied with how Valverde has done in the job so far, and with his deal up at the end of this season they’ve drawn up a list of three potential replacements, according to Don Balon.

The Spanish outlet lists the top target of those as being former Paris Saint-Germain boss Laurent Blanc, who has also been linked as a possible Jose Mourinho replacement for Manchester United in another recent report from Don Balon.

The French tactician notably played for the Red Devils, so could be a good option for the club due to his connection with them, though overall many would argue his coaching career doesn’t exactly warrant links with such big names.

Although Blanc won titles with PSG, he failed to take a very strong side particularly far in the Champions League, and he generally seems behind many of the most exciting managers in the modern game in terms of tactics.

Don Balon also mentions Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman as an option, along with Real Betis coach Quique Setien.