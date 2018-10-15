Barcelona have reportedly set a £70million asking price for Ousmane Dembele amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea may also want to take note, however, having also recently been linked with the France international as they face doubts over the future of star forward Eden Hazard.

Marca claim Hazard has turned down several offers of a new contract at Stamford Bridge as he edges closer to the end of his current deal and is said to be confident of getting a transfer to Real Madrid.

Don Balon recently stated Chelsea were one of the clubs offering Dembele a way out of Barcelona, and it now looks like he might be available for a very affordable price.

The latest from Don Balon is that Barca feel summer signing Malcom is already a good option to step up and replace Dembele in the team, and that they’ll accept around £70m for the former Borussia Dortmund attacker if that offer comes in from PSG.

If this is the case, and if it’s also the case that Chelsea remain admirers of Dembele and face a genuine risk of losing Hazard, they should be in there like a flash to sign the talented 21-year-old.

One of the finest young players in Europe, Dembele could really benefit from playing more often, and may find Chelsea’s style more suited to his skill-set than the game played by Ernesto Valverde at Barca.