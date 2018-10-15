Chelsea already in transfer negotiations with Eden Hazard’s replacement

Chelsea are reportedly already negotiating a potential transfer with unsettled Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio as Eden Hazard’s replacement.

The Spain international has long been considered one of the top young players in Europe, but has struggled to really establish himself due to being in and out of this Madrid side.

Asensio could, however, still fulfil his potential at the right club, and Don Balon claim he’s already looking for a move away from the Bernabeu.

The report suggests Asensio is in talks with Chelsea, who want the 22-year-old as their ideal replacement for the unsettled Hazard.

As noted in the same Don Balon piece, Hazard is being linked as a transfer target for Los Blancos, so it may be that a swap deal could even be on the cards.

While it would be a big blow for Chelsea to lose another star player to Real after Thibaut Courtois’ exit in the summer, bringing Asensio to Stamford Bridge, whether in a direct exchange or merely as a consequence of the Hazard sale, that could be fine business to ensure they’re not significantly weakened.