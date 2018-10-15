Chelsea, Man Utd in six-team transfer battle to snap up star from Premier League rivals

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, Arsenal ace Aaron Ramsey is reportedly being targeted by Chelsea, Man Utd and a string of other European giants.

The 27-year-old has firmly established himself as a key figure at the Emirates since arriving in 2008, going on to make well over 300 appearances for the Gunners.

SEE MORE: Maurizio Sarri pushing for risky £130m double transfer that fails to address Chelsea’s biggest problem

However, speculation has been rife over his future with his current deal set to expire next summer and given the quality that he possesses, it comes as no surprise that he has attracted plenty of attention, according to reports.

As per Calciomercato, via the paper edition of La Stampa, it’s claimed that Chelsea, Man Utd, Liverpool, AC Milan, Juventus and Inter are all keen on snapping the Welshman up on a free transfer next summer. With that in mind, it remains to be seen who wins what should be a fierce transfer battle.

It’s also been added by the Metro that Ramsey could accept a move to either Old Trafford or Stamford Bridge ahead of next season, despite the fact that it would be an obvious move to a direct rival of Arsenal.

Nevertheless, there is also a strong argument in favour of considering a move to Italy as his style of play and overall game would perhaps suit Serie A perfectly with his ability to play between the lines using his positional acumen and his technical quality on the ball at a slower tempo.

As noted by The Guardian last week, extending his stay at Arsenal looks highly unlikely now as he suggested that it was the club’s decision to withdraw their contract offer which has ultimately led them to this position.

If he were to stay in England and join a direct rival, that would undoubtedly be a massive blow for the Gunners faithful as it will be disappointing in itself to merely lose an important player let alone to then see him aid another team in the Premier League in winning trophies.