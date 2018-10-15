Chelsea star Eden Hazard has admitted manager Maurizio Sarri can go ‘crazy’ if the team loses the ball for even the shortest period of time.

The former Napoli boss has made a great start to life at Stamford Bridge, implementing the impressive possession-based game that made him such a success in Serie A.

Hazard is one player who really seems to be enjoying his football under Sarri, with the Belgium international arguably the stand-out player in the Premier League so far this season.

Discussing how life compares under Sarri after a difficult season under Antonio Conte last year, Hazard certainly sounds very happy with the way the Italian tactician has got the side playing now.

It’s clear Sarri is extremely demanding, with Hazard explaining that the manager can lose his head if the Blues do not manage to completely dominate possession in the way that he wants them to.

‘This season, we have more the ball. Sarri is different from Conte and (Jose) Mourinho,’ Hazard told Telefoot.

‘If you don’t have the ball for five minutes, he goes crazy.

He added: ‘Am I the best player in the world? If the best player in the world is the one who scores the most goals, I’m not the best.’

Chelsea fans will be delighted to have a manager so committed to this style of football, with Conte really seeming to lose his way last season as the club started to play an increasingly defensive game that was both bad to watch and unsuccessful on the pitch.